LNG emerged as a reliable source of energy security amid West Asia war

Despite being the least pampered fuel, LNG’s appeal compared to crude oil and LPG stands out. After importing over 2 million tonnes a month of LPG, an equal blend of propane and butane, since September 2025—close to 90 per cent from West Asia—India’s import of the fuel crashed by more than half in April. It averaged at just 1.2 million tonnes in the April-June period. The drop resulted in some 800 units getting shut in Morbi, a global ceramic tile hub running on cheap LPG. Most units bounced back only after Gujarat Gas resumed supplies of LNG, albeit at a premium to pre-war rates.