LNG emerged as a reliable source of energy security amid West Asia war

“Qatar’s key LNG production hub, Ras Laffan, produces roughly 80 million tonnes of LNG annually, and disruptions affecting nearly 15-16 million tonnes of supply have had a meaningful impact on global LNG availability and, consequently, on India,’’ said Kaustubh Verma, managing director and partner, BCG India. “India should strengthen engagement with other major LNG-exporting regions such as Australia, the United States, and North African producers to reduce over-dependence on a single geography.’’
While Hormuz remained essentially closed through May, new LNG supply offset 90 per cent of the decline in Qatari and Emirati LNG. “LNG supply from the Gulf (of Hormuz) declined by around 9 billion cubic metres in May, and while this unprecedented supply disruption is profoundly altering short-term market dynamics, new LNG supply from other producers is providing some buffer,‘’ explained Greg Molnar, gas analyst at the International Energy Agency, in a LInkedin post. “This also shows the strength of the unfolding LNG wave which will take full effect once Hormuz reopens.’’