Loneliness, ageing population driving senior living arrangement demand

India's ageing population and changing family structures are opening up a new market for senior living, with developers increasingly looking beyond housing and healthcare to community, companionship and wellness, according to a report by real estate consultancy Colliers India.

The report, Future of Ageing and Longevity Economy in India, 2026, said loneliness is emerging as an important factor shaping demand for senior living communities. A 2025 HelpAge India survey cited in the report found that 47 per cent of respondents considered loneliness a serious concern.

The finding comes as India's elderly population aged 60 years and above stood at nearly 149 million in 2022, accounting for 10.5 per cent of the country's population. It is projected to reach 347 million, or 20.8 per cent, by 2050, Colliers said.

The report said senior living is consequently moving beyond the traditional model of providing a residential unit with access to healthcare. Community, social interaction, companionship and wellness are becoming increasingly important parts of the proposition. "Senior living in India is at an inflection point similar to what organised retail or co-living saw a decade ago. For investors and developers, the opportunity is significant, but it demands a fundamentally different underwriting approach—one that prioritises micro-market readiness, operating capability and long-term trust over land economics and development margins," said Digbijay Das, Senior Director, Valuation & Advisory Services, Colliers India. The report identified loneliness, health-related concerns and the migration of children as some of the factors that could drive demand for senior living. At the same time, greater financial independence among seniors is creating demand for communities that offer more than basic accommodation and care.

Developers are also beginning to enter the segment. DLF is expected to launch a luxury senior living project in Gurugram, with an estimated sales potential of around ₹2,000 crore, according to the report. “What they increasingly seek is senior living within the urban ecosystem they are accustomed to, with larger, well-designed homes, strong wellness and healthcare support, and easy access to the city and its social infrastructure. The gap between this evolving demand and the very limited supply of high-quality senior living in urban centres is therefore significant,” said Akash Ohri, MD and CBO, DLF Homes. Colliers said the viability of senior living projects would depend on factors such as the availability of demand, operating capabilities, location and the ability to build trust among residents and their families.