Longer life for clean-fuel vehicles may improve ownership costs: Industry

The proposal, therefore, brings into focus the difference between the regulatory and economic life of a clean-fuel truck. While an additional five years could improve the arithmetic of ownership, the absence of long-term operating experience with electric trucks and the potential cost of battery replacements make it difficult to establish today how much of the proposed 17-20-year life would actually be commercially viable.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) welcomed the move and said this would help the resale of clean-fuel vehicles, and also conversion to CNG. "With the quality of vehicles improving, the age limit should be at least 25 years. This is the first time the government is increasing the national permit time period. However, fleet owners are not using their long-distance vehicles for more than nine years even now," said Pradeep Singal, chairman of the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA).