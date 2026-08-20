Longer life for clean-fuel vehicles may improve ownership costs: Industry

The longer operating horizon also raises questions about charging infrastructure. Bansal said Statiq is deploying 120-240 kW chargers that are firmware-upgradable and designed to accommodate hardware retrofits as charging requirements evolve. Tata Motors, one of the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, said it is studying the government’s proposal and did not wish to comment on its implications at this stage.
"The focus, therefore, should increasingly move from viewing a vehicle as an asset with a fixed age to looking at its usable and productive lifecycle. A longer operating window, supported by technology and appropriate maintenance, can improve asset utilisation, strengthen fleet economics and create greater value across the vehicle lifecycle," Babu added.