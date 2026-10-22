Low coal stocks may impact ability to meet power demand surge: ICRA

Any further decline in coal stock levels at power plants, particularly if accompanied by weaker coal production or supply constraints, may limit the sector’s ability to meet any sharp surge in peak demand, rating agency ICRA said on Thursday, adding that a sustained recovery in coal production and supply is important to maintain adequate buffer stock levels.

"Coal stock stood at around six days as of October 10, 2026, lower than the levels observed in the last three years. Also, coal stocks continue to remain below the normative requirement of around 19-20 days, with lower inventory levels providing a relatively thinner buffer against demand and supply disruptions," ICRA said in a note.

India's domestic coal production declined by 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first five months of the current financial year, largely due to lower output from Coal India Limited, but coal supply to the power sector increased by 4 per cent YoY during the period, according to the agency. The historically low coal stock position comes amid high power demand. India’s electricity demand registered YoY growth of 23.4 per cent during the first 10 days of October 2026, reflecting the continuation of strong demand trends seen during FY27, according to data from the Grid Controller of India. Supported by higher-than-normal temperatures, sustained cooling requirements and healthy industrial activity, electricity demand remained resilient despite the end of the peak summer season.