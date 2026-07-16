Lower discount inventory drives higher full-price sales this EOSS season

End-of-season sales (EOSS) are off to a strong start, with apparel retailers reporting higher demand for fresh merchandise even as they offer fewer discounts and run shorter sale periods. A higher number of wedding dates this year, along with tax relief measures that have lifted disposable incomes, is encouraging consumers to spend more on full-price products.

Retailers say they have put a smaller share of their inventory on discount this season as demand for fresh collections has remained healthy. Many are also introducing new merchandise earlier than usual, indicating confidence in consumer spending.

“This quarter, we have seen double-digit growth, and full-price items have gained major traction,” Devarajan Iyer, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lifestyle, told Business Standard.

Iyer credited the stronger demand to a busy wedding calendar and higher disposable incomes following the government’s tax measures. “The government has put more money in consumers’ hands through income-tax relief, and that is flowing through to retail spending,” he said.

Lifestyle, which typically discounts around 40 per cent of its inventory during EOSS, has reduced that to about 30 per cent this season because of stronger demand. Discounts remain in the 30-40 per cent range, but the sale period has been shortened to seven to eight weeks from around 10 weeks earlier, Iyer said.