LPG supply shortage hits businesses; eateries switch to wood stoves

The ongoing war in West Asia is affecting the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across India, with shortages reported in different cities. Delays in shipments and limited supply of commercial cylinders have disrupted restaurants operations and caterer business in several locations.

India is among the world’s largest consumers of LPG, and any delay in imports or supply chains can quickly affect local distribution. In recent days, consumers in several cities have reported difficulty obtaining LPG cylinders, with gas agencies facing heavy crowds and delivery delays even after bookings are made.

Long queues and delayed deliveries

In cities such as Chandigarh and Mohali, large crowds have been seen outside gas agencies as residents try to secure cylinders. Authorities have deployed police personnel outside some agencies to manage the crowds and prevent black marketing, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Consumers say online booking numbers are often unavailable and deliveries are being delayed by several days. Uttar Pradesh eateries hit by shortage In Lucknow, the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has disrupted restaurants, dhabas and catering businesses. In Gomtinagar’s popular Chatori Gali, around 40 food stalls remained shut on Tuesday night because of the lack of LPG supply. Traders said the disruption affected daily earnings, particularly for small vendors who rely on day-to-day sales, the news report said. Some restaurant owners said they have begun cooking on wood-fired stoves or makeshift brick furnaces to continue operations. Traders also reported instances of commercial LPG cylinders being sold on the black market for as much as ?3,500 per cylinder.

In Shravasti, a large crowd gathered at a gas agency. Amid pushing and shoving, a woman fainted, a report by Dainik Bhaskar stated. In Ayodhya, Ram Rasoi also had to be shut due to the unavailability of cylinders, the report added. Hotels switching to coal and wood In Chandigarh and Mohali, hotel owners said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has forced them to reduce menu options or switch to alternative cooking methods. The region has nearly 2,000 hotels and eateries, but only about 100 establishments have PNG connections, another Dainik Bhaskar report said. Several hotel operators said they had begun using coal or wood-based stoves to continue preparing food.

Industrial gas supply also affected The crisis has started affecting industrial gas supply in some regions as well. In Indore, industries reported that both gas cylinders and pipeline gas supplies have been affected, reducing production capacity in several units. Local industry leaders quoted by Dainik Bhaskar said the price of gas supplied to industries has also been increased by ?6 per unit -- the first such increase in the last six months. Industries have also been instructed to use gas in limited quantities. Earlier, they were allowed to consume up to 20 units of gas, which has now been reduced to around 13 units.

Public institutions facing disruptions The LPG shortage has also affected public facilities. The Delhi High Court canteen has temporarily stopped preparing main course meals due to the shortage of cylinders, reported LiveLaw. Canteen operators said the limited gas available is currently being used only to prepare essential food items. They added that full meal services will resume once LPG supplies return to normal. Delays of more than a week in Bihar In Bhagalpur, customers said they were waiting eight to ten days for cylinder delivery after booking. Gas agencies reported receiving limited stock. One Bharat Gas distributor said around 1,300 cylinders were received after 11 days, even though the agency serves nearly 4,400 customers.

The shortage has also affected nearby rural areas including Shahkund, Pirpainti, Kharik, Sanhaula and Naugachia, where residents said they had to wait several days to receive LPG cylinders. Restaurants and caterers under pressure The LPG shortage is affecting restaurants, hotels and catering services in several cities, especially during the wedding season. Many caterers say they are using wood or coal stoves to cook food for large events. Restaurant owners warn that if commercial gas supplies do not improve soon, some places may have to shut temporarily. In Maharashtra's Thane, industry groups say more than 800 hotels and restaurants could be affected, with many having gas stock for only five to six days, news agency PTI reported.