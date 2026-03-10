In line with the Centre's orders , state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs)—Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)—on Tuesday said they have taken steps to boost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: LPG supply hit in India; Trump warns Iran on Hormuz "Requests from other non-domestic sectors will be reviewed by a committee of executive directors from OMCs and prioritised based on merit, necessity, and product availability," a joint statement by the OMCs said.

This comes a day after the Centre ordered all refineries to use their propane, butane, propylene, and butene output entirely for LPG production. It also directed domestic companies to supply all the LPG produced to IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL. These three OMCs collectively supply more than 99 per cent of India’s domestic LPG.

The Centre warned that violating the order would lead to action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Petroleum Products (Maintenance of Production, Storage and Supply) Order, 1999. What is causing the supply crunch? The move comes amid the disruption of oil and gas supply due to the conflict involving the United States (US) and Israel against Iran . The military strikes from both sides have strained shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that handles a significant share of global oil and gas trade. India is dependent on imports for around 60 per cent of its domestic LPG requirements . Of this, 85-90 per cent of its total LPG imports are from West Asia, which uses the Strait of Hormuz to ship cargoes to Asia.