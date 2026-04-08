LPG imports in April, May a concern owing to shipping woes, availability

India needs 1.6 million-1.7 million tonnes of imported LPG every month, the oil-ministry data showed. But loadings of LPG in March, for delivery in India in March and April, totalled only around 630,000 tonnes, less than a third of the 2.2 million tonnes loaded in February, the Kpler data showed. (The government is adjusting the rationing of the fuel, depending on receipts, an official in the refining sector said.)