LPG shortage: Companies look to bio-CNG, electric cooking alternatives

“Capgemini uses 100 per cent sustainably sourced biogas in its owned Bangalore EPIP campus, where all cafeterias operate entirely on biogas with no other fuels used,” said a company spokesperson.

Bio-CNG is a renewable fuel produced from organic waste through anaerobic digestion, where biodegradable waste is converted into methane-rich gas that is purified and compressed for use in commercial kitchens.

Paris-based information technology (IT) services major Capgemini has transitioned its cafeteria kitchens across offices in India from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to nature-based Bio-CNG (biogas), as part of an initiative implemented in 2024 to advance sustainable operations.

For several corporates, initiatives started under their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are now coming to aid, as LPG shortage hits canteen services.

Capgemini’s offices across 13 cities in India primarily use electrical-based cooking, supported by the necessary kitchen infrastructure and powered entirely through 100 per cent renewable electricity. This is further supplemented by the company’s 11.7 Mwp in-house solar plants across eight owned offices.

India’s second-largest IT services major, Infosys, has also been creating capacity to treat 100 per cent of organic waste within its campuses through Biogas plants and organic waste converters, said its financial year 2025 (FY25) ESG report. An email sent to the company remained unanswered till press time.