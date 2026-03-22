LPG shortage: Companies look to bio-CNG, electric cooking alternatives
Firms leverage ESG-led shifts to biogas and electric cooking to manage LPG supply disruptions and ensure continuity of canteen operations across campusesShivani Shinde Mumbai
Firms leverage ESG-led shifts to biogas and electric cooking to manage LPG supply disruptions and ensure continuity of canteen operations across campusesShivani Shinde Mumbai
For several corporates, initiatives started under their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are now coming to aid, as LPG shortage hits canteen services.
Paris-based information technology (IT) services major Capgemini has transitioned its cafeteria kitchens across offices in India from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to nature-based Bio-CNG (biogas), as part of an initiative implemented in 2024 to advance sustainable operations.
Bio-CNG is a renewable fuel produced from organic waste through anaerobic digestion, where biodegradable waste is converted into methane-rich gas that is purified and compressed for use in commercial kitchens.
“Capgemini uses 100 per cent sustainably sourced biogas in its owned Bangalore EPIP campus, where all cafeterias operate entirely on biogas with no other fuels used,” said a company spokesperson.
Capgemini’s offices across 13 cities in India primarily use electrical-based cooking, supported by the necessary kitchen infrastructure and powered entirely through 100 per cent renewable electricity. This is further supplemented by the company’s 11.7 Mwp in-house solar plants across eight owned offices.
India’s second-largest IT services major, Infosys, has also been creating capacity to treat 100 per cent of organic waste within its campuses through Biogas plants and organic waste converters, said its financial year 2025 (FY25) ESG report. An email sent to the company remained unanswered till press time.
People in the know added that about 12-15 per cent of LPG consumption is being offset through biogas utilisation across key campuses.
At Infosys, over 9 tonnes of food waste is converted into biogas across eight campuses, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mysuru. In Chennai, food waste is routed to a common biogas facility at Mahindra World City, enabling efficient waste management at scale.
India’s biogas got a major boost last year, when Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) announced an investment of $231 million to develop 24 compressed biogas (CBG) plants over two-three years. Each of the planned HPCL plants are expected to generate between 10 and 15 metric tonnes of CBG per day.
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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 7:01 PM IST