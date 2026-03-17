LPG supplies remain a concern for India amid West Asia crisis: Govt

The supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remain concerning for India as the conflict continues in West Asia, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Tuesday.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has increased by about 38 per cent since the government ordered oil companies to maximise cooking fuel production, Sharma said.

As tensions persist in West Asia, India faces tightening LPG supplies because nearly 90 per cent of the country’s LPG imports originate from the region. Amid the US-Israel war with Iran, Tehran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which significant volumes of energy cargoes transit. India depends on LPG imports for around 60 per cent of its domestic requirements.