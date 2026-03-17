LPG supplies remain a concern for India amid West Asia crisis: Govt
An LPG vessel Nanda Devi arrived at Kandla port early Tuesday, safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief amid ongoing supply concernsShubhangi Mathur New Delhi
An LPG vessel Nanda Devi arrived at Kandla port early Tuesday, safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief amid ongoing supply concernsShubhangi Mathur New Delhi
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:45 PM IST