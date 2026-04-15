Luxury housing to face sharper impact from Hormuz blockade on imports

India’s luxury housing market may see a deeper impact of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with construction deadlines potentially getting pushed further as imports of materials such as tiles, marble, fixtures, et al may not come through.

Industry executives suggest that approximately 35 to 40 per cent of under-construction luxury residential projects across India’s top six metros are navigating some degree of imported material procurement adjustment.

“The impact is most pronounced in the Rs 5 crore and above segment, where international specifications are the baseline, not the exception,” said Ashwinder R. Singh, co-founder of realty firm BCD Royale and chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee.

Among prominent imports are aluminium for high-performance façades, curtain wall systems, and structural glazing sourced primarily from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and the broader Gulf corridor. Developers said prices for the same have moved 8 to 12 per cent in the last quarter alone.

Since the West Asia escalation, imported material costs in the luxury segment have seen pressures in the range of 12 to 18 per cent, with freight surcharges on affected sea lanes rising 40 to 60 per cent above pre-conflict baselines.

Developers said that materials such as aluminium, specialised fittings, and imported tiles are already witnessing supply-side pressures, leading to marginal cost escalations and longer procurement cycles.

“Even as cement and core materials remain largely stable due to strong domestic supply, developers are cautiously factoring in a 5 to 10 per cent increase in overall input costs for certain segments,” said Jitender Yadav, director at Gurugram-based Roots Developers.

“For luxury projects where imported finishes represent 20 to 30 per cent of total construction cost, this is a meaningful number,” Singh said.

"Imported tiles, such as Italian and Spanish marble and large-format porcelain, are also reporting price increases of 15-25 per cent on recent orders," said Tarun Bhatia, vice chairman and chair global at NAR-India.

Another Delhi-NCR-based developer said that a more nuanced impact of the conflict is expected to play out across nine to 18 months in the finishing and handover phase of premium projects, even if the geopolitical environment were to stabilise tomorrow.

“Under normal conditions, these carry eight to 14-week procurement cycles. Under current freight stress, those windows are extending to 16 to 22 weeks on several routes,” Singh added.

While core construction timelines remain largely intact, industry estimates suggest this could lead to a delay of three to six months in project timelines due to high procurement cycles for finishing materials.

“Supply chain normalisation is not instantaneous, with freight rerouting taking six to eight weeks to stabilise into predictable pricing,” he added.

Experts add that cargo insurance premiums on affected routes, currently running 30 to 50 per cent above normal, will take longer to correct, with supplier order backlogs across Europe and East Asia taking months to clear.

Developers may also be pressed to consider price increases as overall construction costs may rise by more than an estimated 3 to 5 per cent in 2026.