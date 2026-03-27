Luxury travel stays resilient despite global stress, says Leela CEO

International travel sentiment has come under immense stress as the war in West Asia rages on. However, the luxury travel segment remains resilient, as travellers move focus to other regions, including domestically in India, top hotel executives said on Friday.

“The current geopolitical conditions have impacted our portfolio. We have seen a series of cancellations across our group and programmes, and conferences have also been deferred to later quarters. However, as a 40-year-old organisation that has lived through incidents like 9/11 and 26/11, we have observed that recovery on the luxury side is quick. The luxury segment has always been more resilient,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive officer (CEO) at Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited.