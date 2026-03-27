Luxury travel stays resilient despite global stress, says Leela CEO

“The impact of the current war will continue, but it will be less severe as the coming months are typically a low season for tourism in the region. However, globally, business has moved around, like in India, where domestic business has replaced international business. Luxury travel continues to remain resilient,” Hartley said.
Travel habits have changed drastically since Covid-19, he pointed out.
“People have started travelling differently and the bounce-back factor is very strong. I believe that as soon as this war concludes, recovery will be very quick, especially in markets like the UAE, which are specialists in recovery,” Hartley added.