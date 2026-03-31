M&As surge in India's RE sector as investors eye de-risked route to scale

India has already achieved its non-fossil capacity target for 2030, five years ahead of schedule, with more than 50 per cent of installed power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources. This milestone reflects the rapid scale-up of RE, particularly solar, over the past few years, momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with solar remaining the dominant growth driver. Large, grid-scale utility projects will keep expanding, while the rooftop solar segment, especially in the residential sector, is witnessing a strong boom, supported by policy incentives, falling costs, and growing consumer awareness.
"As renewable penetration deepens, the power system is entering a new phase where energy storage becomes critical. Until now, India has managed rising renewable generation with relatively limited storage, but higher shares of variable solar and wind will require much greater flexibility to ensure grid stability," said Vibhuti Garg, director for South Asia at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).