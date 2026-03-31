M&As surge in India's RE sector as investors eye de-risked route to scale

The M&A spree began as far back as April 2019 when Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), acquired 100 per cent of Amplus Energy Solutions (also known as M+) from I Squared Capital for approximately $388 million–$391 million. This strategic move marked Petronas' entry into the international RE market, specifically focusing on distributed solar projects. In May 2021, SHV Energy, a Netherlands-based global LPG distributor, acquired a majority stake in Noida-based SunSource Energy, a leading Indian distributed solar company. This partnership, aimed at strengthening SHV’s RE portfolio, focuses on providing solar solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. In June 2023, Canadian asset manager Brookfield acquired a controlling stake in CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax) through a $360 million equity investment. The investment was made through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF), then co-led by Mark Carney (who quit to run for Canada's prime ministerial position) and Connor Teskey.