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M&E industry urges MIB to restore release of BARC audience ratings

JioStar's Kevin Vaz says absence of credible audience data is creating uncertainty for broadcasters, advertisers and agencies during the crucial festive season

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He started his speech by stating that the Indian M&E industry grew 9 per cent in 2025 to ₹2.78 trillion, with digital crossing ₹1.1 trillion and live events growing 47 per cent | Image: Jiostar Website
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
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The media and entertainment (M&E) industry has urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to restore the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) audience ratings immediately, Kevin Vaz, chief executive officer (CEO), entertainment, JioStar, said in his speech at the FICCI FRAMES 2026.
 
“The absence of credible, verifiable audience data is creating uncertainty for broadcasters, advertisers and agencies, particularly during the crucial festival season. Reliable measurement is essential for brands to plan campaigns and reach audiences efficiently,” Vaz said. He added that television remains one of the country’s most widely consumed and affordable media platforms. 
 
Broadcasting and advertising play an important role in the wider economic ecosystem, Vaz said. 
 
BARC audience ratings measures how many people watch specific television channels and programmes in India. 
 
In July, the MIB directed BARC to stop publishing television ratings across both news and non-news genres until its licence is renewed under the Television Ratings Policy, 2026. 
 
He also said that at a time of global economic uncertainty, reliable audience measurement is critical to keeping this ecosystem efficient as it supports advertisers and broadcasters, and keeps domestic economic activity moving.
 
He stated that the Indian M&E industry grew 9 per cent in 2025 to ₹2.78 trillion, with digital crossing ₹1.1 trillion and live events growing 47 per cent. 
 
While the numbers are encouraging, he said, the opportunity lies in what is beneath them. He said distribution was the industry’s biggest constraint with limited channels, screens and ways for stories to find audiences. The challenge today is not attention and not content. 
 
“We are not seeing one ecosystem replace another. We are seeing television, streaming, mobile and Connected TV coexist, converge and create new opportunities,” he said in his speech. 
 
Recent industry estimates suggest that more than 80 per cent of Connected TV viewing is shared with family or friends and this universe in India is estimated at over 200 million viewers, he said.
 
Vaz also said that new formats like micro drama are opening new creative and commercial possibilities and the category is now ₹650 crore in 2025. It is expected to grow at over 50 per cent annually by 2028.
 
“JioStar’s entry into micro drama through TADKA, and its engagement with more than 50 production houses is helping broaden the production ecosystem and bring more creators into the fold,” he added. 
 
Talking about regulatory aspect of the industry, Vaz said that a tangible roadmap is needed to remove the regulatory burden and cost of linear broadcasting and allow it to evolve alongside.
 
He also welcomed the MIB’s recent move to remove the 10+2 advertising cap for television channels.
 
Vaz called it an important step towards a regulatory framework that reflects the changing reality of linear broadcasting and the wider industry landscape. 
 
Talking about artificial intelligence (AI), he said the goal is not to slow innovation but to ensure technology and creativity grow together. 
 
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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