M3M emerges as highest bidder for prime Noida land parcels at ₹1850 crore

Realty firm M3M emerged as the highest bidder for a mixed-use land parcel auctioned by the Noida authority, quoting around ₹1,850 crore for a 12.5-acre plot in Sector 108, sources said on Tuesday.

The Sector 108 parcel had a reserve price of ₹835 crore and attracted a strong interest, with DLF Ltd also participating in the bidding, the sources said. M3M's bid was approximately ₹1850 crore, they said.

The land parcel is designated for mixed-use development, comprising residential and commercial components, according to the sources.

The substantial premium fetched by the Sector 108 parcel highlights strong developer interest in strategically located mixed-use land in Noida, they added.