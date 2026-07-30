M3M India to invest ₹600 crore to build commercial project in Gurugram

Realty firm M3M India on Thursday said it will invest ₹600 crore to develop a commercial project in Gurugram.

In a statement, the company said it has launched a commercial project, 'M3M Capital Financial Center'.

M3M India said it will invest ₹600 crore to build this project, which is spread across 1.42 acres, comprising 165 units, including 152 premium office spaces, 6 multiplex units and 7 retail units.

The project, located at Sector 113, Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, is expected to be completed by 2029.

Gurugram-based M3M Group has two real estate companies - M3M India Pvt Ltd and Smartworld Developers Ltd. The Group develops residential, commercial and mixed-use projects in North India.