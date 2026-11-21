The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday suspended the food licences of Amazon and BigBasket dark stores located on Sinhagad Road in Pune city after finding "serious violations" of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said.

The action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after officials found expired food products, unhygienic conditions and violations of Schedule IV provisions at both establishments during their inspections, they said.

Dark stores are retail or warehouse-like facilities designed exclusively for fulfilling online orders. They are neighbourhood micro-fulfilment centres closed to walk-in shoppers that store high-demand items to power ultra-fast online deliveries.

During an inspection at the Amazon dark store operated by Gajanan Inventories, officials found expired laddoos, pedhas and other food products. They also observed fungus growing on expired products, and dust in food containers. A ghee container had a broken lid and oil was leaking from the cartons, officials said. Improper pest control measures and a lack of records related to personnel hygiene and sanitation were also found. Food and non-food items, including soap and ghee containers, were found stored together, they said. At the BigBasket dark store operated by Innovative Retail Concept, officials found expired cakes, bread, milk rusk and chutney, and observed other food safety violations.