Mahanagar Gas offers free fuel, bill adjustment for PNG customers

City gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced a series of incentives to promote the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), in line with the government’s directive to prioritise domestic PNG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport.

Incentives for domestic users

The company said it is offering free gas worth ₹500 to all new domestic customers registering between March 16 and April 30, 2026.

It will also provide a ₹1,000 adjustment in gas bills for customers in new residential buildings where PNG penetration exceeds 60 per cent.

Additionally, MGL is offering an instant discount of ₹500 for web-based registrations and plans to introduce zero upfront registration charges, allowing customers to pay only after conversion.

The company has also waived minimum charges during periods of non-usage to ease the burden on consumers. Benefits extended to commercial users For commercial customers, MGL has waived registration charges and will undertake downstream infrastructure development at its own cost. “These benefits are aimed at making PNG more accessible while maintaining high standards of service and reliability,” the company said in a statement. Aligning with government priorities The incentives come after the government issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order on March 9, which classified domestic PNG and CNG as the highest priority sectors for gas allocation.