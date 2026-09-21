Maharashtra discom awards ₹3,870 cr BESS projects to Oriana Power

Oriana Power announced that it has received two letters of award (LoAs) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co (MSEDCL) for setting up 900 megawatt (MW)/1,800 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Maharashtra, valued at ₹3,870 crore.

The projects will operate under 15-year BESS purchase agreements. The two contracts were awarded through tariff-based global competitive bidding with viability gap funding (VGF) support under the Power System Development Fund (PSDF) scheme, through an e-reverse auction.

The projects comprise 500 MW/1,000 MWh, valued at ₹2,142 crore, and 400 MW/800 MWh, valued at ₹1,728 crore. The total tender capacity floated by MSEDCL was 2,000 MW/4,000 MWh. The expected VGF will be ₹324 crore, based on the current estimated project cost.