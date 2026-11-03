Explained: Why Maharashtra govt moved Bombay High Court against FSSAI

Last month, the Maharashtra government moved the Bombay High Court challenging the constitutional validity of certain rules and orders issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ). The state has accused the central regulator of creating a parallel enforcement system and encroaching on the powers of state food safety authorities.

The petition was filed through Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been in the news for his crackdown on unsafe food handling and storage practices by major brands.

At the centre of the dispute is an FSSAI order issued in May 2023, which restricted state officers from inspecting food businesses holding central licences. Maharashtra has argued that the order undermines the authority of state-appointed food safety commissioners and creates confusion over who is responsible for enforcing food safety rules. So, how does India’s food safety system work?

How is food safety regulated in India? Food safety in India is governed by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The law established the FSSAI to lay down science-based standards for food products and regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges nearly 900 pts, Nifty tops 23,600; Marico, Angel One lead SMID gain Before the Act, several laws and orders across different ministries and departments dealt with food-related matters. The 2006 law brought these under a single framework. While FSSAI frames food safety standards and regulates licensing, enforcement responsibilities are also assigned to state authorities. Under Section 31(3) of the Act, anyone starting or operating a food business must apply for a licence to the designated officer. Under Section 36, a designated officer is responsible for food safety administration in a specified area, usually a district. The officer is appointed by the state's Commissioner of Food Safety.

The state commissioner can also appoint Food Safety Officers (FSOs) for specific local areas. These officers conduct inspections, collect samples and seize food items when violations are suspected. They report to the designated officer. Thus, state governments have a key role in monitoring food businesses and taking enforcement action within their jurisdictions, while FSSAI sets the broader regulatory framework and oversees central licensing. What are the rules for state and central food licences? The type of licence a food business needs depends on its annual turnover and the nature of its operations. In an order dated March 13, 2026, FSSAI revised the turnover limits for registration and state and central licences.

Under the revised limits: • Food businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore can obtain a registration • Those with a turnover of up to ₹50 crore require a state licence • Businesses with a turnover above ₹50 crore require a central licence Earlier, businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₹12 lakh needed registration, those with a turnover between ₹12 lakh and ₹20 crore required a state licence, and those above ₹20 crore needed a central licence. Central licences also cover certain categories of businesses, including those operating across state boundaries, handling large quantities of high-risk food products such as milk and meat, and manufacturing food products for export.

The division matters because the licensing category also determines which authority is responsible for inspections and enforcement. What has Maharashtra challenged in its petition? The state's objections largely concern an FSSAI order dated May 12, 2023. It said that centrally licensed food businesses would be inspected by Central Food Safety Officers (FSOs), restricting the role of state-appointed officers. State officers can inspect these premises only in specific circumstances: • During an incident or emergency requiring immediate action. • During special inspection drives, with prior approval from the state Commissioner of Food Safety and prior intimation to FSSAI's Regional Director. • For VIP duties where immediate action is required.

Even when state officers inspect premises and collect samples in these circumstances, they must submit their reports to the central licensing authority. Subsequent proceedings and appeals are also handled by the central authority. However, cases involving adjudication or prosecution continue to follow the state mechanism. They are taken up before an adjudicating officer appointed by the state, followed by the appellate tribunal established by it. Maharashtra has raised four objections to this arrangement: • Creation of a parallel enforcement system The petition argues that the 2006 Act empowers state Commissioners of Food Safety to appoint FSOs. It does not provide for the appointment of a separate cadre of Central FSOs.

• Restriction of state powers Maharashtra argues that the May 2023 order takes away the state's ability to act on complaints involving centrally licensed businesses, even when such complaints are received by state authorities, The Indian Express reported. • Expansion of central licensing The petition has also challenged the mandatory rollout of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS), which replaced the earlier Food Licensing and Registration System in 2012. Maharashtra claims that the system has brought more businesses under central licensing, reducing the inspection powers of local authorities. • Changes without public consultation Maharashtra has also questioned the March 13, 2026, order revising the turnover limits. It has argued that the changes were made without public consultation, allegedly violating the General Clauses Act, 1897, which provides general rules for interpreting Central laws and regulations, the news report said.

What challenges does the current system create? The division of responsibilities has also led to coordination problems between central and state authorities, according to the Maharashtra official. An official told The Indian Express that there have been instances of central officers inspecting premises holding state licences. In some cases, central officers have collected samples and subsequently handed over the cases to state authorities. This creates difficulties during prosecution because state officials may not have all the information needed to establish the identity of the business owner or the person from whom the samples were collected. The official said such gaps can weaken cases in court and make it difficult to secure convictions against businesses violating food safety standards. Another concern is the lack of clarity over how annual turnover is calculated to determine the type of licence a business needs. The official questioned whether turnover should be assessed using a company's total annual sales, GST payments, income tax returns or another measure.