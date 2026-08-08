Maharashtra govt may bring Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto under bike-taxi rules

Food delivery and e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto could soon come under Maharashtra’s bike-taxi regulatory framework, The Indian Express reported. The state government is proposing rules that would require the “doorstep-delivery” platforms to maintain electric vehicle (EV) fleets and contribute 2 per cent of the fare from each ride to a driver welfare fund.

The proposed changes seek to amend the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, which currently apply to ride-hailing aggregators.

The move would bring delivery service and e-commerce platforms under a state-level regulatory framework for the first time. At present, these businesses are governed primarily by central legislation, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

What the proposed rules say The amendments proposed by the state transport department define “delivery service providers” as entities that own or operate vehicle fleets for transporting products, parcels and packages. This could bring platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit, Zomato and Zepto within the proposed framework. If approved, the platforms could be required to operate EV-only fleets, enable GPS tracking of vehicles and drivers, provide insurance cover and comply with fares prescribed by the Regional Transport Authority. They would also need to obtain a unique licence identification number. The proposed rules would also require platforms to contribute 2 per cent of the fare for each ride to a driver welfare fund. The fund is proposed to support pension benefits, accident insurance, loans for purchasing EVs and education assistance for drivers’ children.

Proposal under legal scrutiny Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that the department had proposed the changes. He said vehicles operating on trips of less than 15 km would be covered under the policy, with EV and other compliance requirements applying to the relevant aggregators if the amendments are approved. The proposal has been sent to the state Law and Judiciary department for scrutiny. The move follows Sarnaik’s announcement in the state Legislative Assembly last month that bike-taxi drivers would be required to have domicile certificates and government-issued public service vehicle badges. The government has said the changes are aimed at creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Transport department officials said the proposed amendments would also allow the state to regulate delivery and e-commerce platforms that currently operate without coming under the bike-taxi framework. “While such platforms already do business in the state, they do not fall within the purview of bike taxi norms,” a transport official said, adding that this made it difficult for the state to monitor their operations and hold them accountable in the event of disputes or passenger grievances. Real-time monitoring The proposed framework also draws on the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, which provide for a dedicated portal developed by the State Transport Commissioner to monitor vehicles operating on bike-taxi platforms in real time.