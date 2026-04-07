Mahindra and Swaraj hike tractor prices amid rising input costs

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a price increase across its domestic tractor range, citing rising input costs, with revised prices coming into effect from April 8, 2026. Its group brand, Swaraj Tractors, will implement a similar hike from April 21, 2026.

The company said the increase is driven by continued escalation in commodity prices, which has impacted manufacturing costs. The extent of the hike will vary depending on the model and region.

The move comes at a time when tractor makers are navigating input cost pressures, even as demand dynamics remain closely tied to rural income and monsoon outlook.