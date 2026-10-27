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Mahindra Lifespace adds 10.5-acre land in Bengaluru for housing project

The project is estimated to offer about 1 million (10 lakh) sq ft of saleable area, and is expected to have a revenue potential of around ₹1,250 crore

real estate
Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 55.90 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Real estate firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd will jointly develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of ₹1,250 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company announced "joint development of a 10.05-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru".

Mahindra Lifespace did not name the landowner with whom it has entered into the joint development agreement.

The project is estimated to offer about 1 million (10 lakh) sq ft of saleable area, and is expected to have a revenue potential of around ₹1,250 crore.

With this addition, the company now has three projects in the Bengaluru region, with a combined development potential of approximately 3 million sq ft of saleable area.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 55.90 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects at industrial clusters across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Mahindra LifespaceReal Estate Real Estate NewsReal estate firmsBengaluru

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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