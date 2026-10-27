Mahindra Lifespace adds 10.5-acre land in Bengaluru for housing project

Real estate firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd will jointly develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of ₹1,250 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company announced "joint development of a 10.05-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru".

Mahindra Lifespace did not name the landowner with whom it has entered into the joint development agreement.

The project is estimated to offer about 1 million (10 lakh) sq ft of saleable area, and is expected to have a revenue potential of around ₹1,250 crore.

With this addition, the company now has three projects in the Bengaluru region, with a combined development potential of approximately 3 million sq ft of saleable area.