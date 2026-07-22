Male infertility drives India's IVF boom, clinics widen services

Male infertility is emerging as a key growth driver for India’s assisted reproduction industry, prompting fertility chains to expand diagnostic and treatment offerings as more men come forward for evaluation amid changing lifestyles and delayed parenthood.

The shift comes as India’s in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) market, estimated at $1.4 billion and comprising more than 2,000 clinics, prepares for its next phase of expansion. The country currently performs about 200,000-250,000 IVF cycles annually, a number expected to rise to around 400,000 by 2030, with smaller cities contributing significantly to the growth.

Executives at leading IVF chains and fertility specialists told Business Standard that male factors now account for around 40-50 per cent of infertility cases, either independently or alongside female infertility. They said this reflects both changing lifestyle and a greater willingness among men to undergo fertility assessment.

“In the past, one in four infertility visits had confirmed male factors. Today, the figure is nearer one in three due to improved awareness and a genuine rise in conditions such as poor sperm count, reduced motility and abnormal sperm morphology,” said Manika Khanna, chairperson and managing director at Gaudium IVF. The increase in men seeking diagnosis and treatment is reshaping consultation patterns and fuelling demand for advanced procedures such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Rohit Gutgutia, medical director at Nova IVF Fertility Kolkata, said male infertility cases in his clinic had risen by roughly 25 per cent over the past five years, with men aged 30-35 accounting for a growing share of consultations.

Khanna, however, said infertility treatment is planned for a couple rather than an individual partner, making it difficult to strictly separate revenue attributable to male and female infertility.

Industry watchers said male infertility-related consultations, investigations and treatments contribute nearly 40 per cent to overall fertility revenue at several smaller IVF chains. An executive with a Delhi-based IVF firm said ICSI could cost between ₹1.2 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per cycle, while consultations and initial tests could cost upwards of ₹20,000, depending on age and clinic location.

“For years, infertility investigations largely focused on women first. That is changing as more couples undergo evaluation together and men are increasingly willing to be tested,” said Manisha Singh, additional director for reproductive medicine and surgery at Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Prolonged scrotal heat exposure from laptop use, tight clothing and extended sitting contributes to impairment of testicular function,” said Gautam Daftary, founder and managing director of Mumbai-based Aksigen IVF.

Lifestyle, environmental factors at play Doctors attribute the rise in male infertility to obesity, diabetes, smoking, chronic stress, inadequate sleep and sedentary lifestyles. Occupational pressures, particularly among technology professionals and others with irregular work schedules, are also emerging as a contributing factor.

“Most treatment pathways, including intrauterine insemination and IVF, have been designed based on the combined fertility profile of the couple,” she said.

Doctors also flagged exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in plastics, pesticides, food packaging

and industrial pollutants, which can interfere with the hormonal regulation of sperm production. “The misuse of anabolic steroids for muscle building has also emerged as an important concern because it can significantly affect sperm production,” said Rini Sharma, director at Noida-based Kailash IVF.

Delayed family planning is another factor, with many individuals choosing to have children later because of career and financial priorities. The mean age at first fatherhood has risen to the early thirties across urban India over the past two decades.