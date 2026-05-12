Manipal Health Enterprises acquires Mumbai land, hospital for ₹495 crore

Temasek-backed, Bengaluru-based private healthcare network Manipal Health Enterprises has purchased land and hospital property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹495 crore.

According to property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the company has purchased 752.77 square metres of land and a hospital with a built-up area of 20,663.80 square metres.

The company purchased the land for ₹8 crore, the hospital floors (service floor and fourth to eighth floors) for ₹453 crore, and the ninth floor for ₹34 crore in a deal that started in 2024.

The main hospital land (most of the 10,590 square metres) and the main hospital building were already sold to Manipal in an earlier deed in 2024. Manipal had already paid ₹413 crore under that deal, taking the total transaction value to ₹908 crore.

However, the sellers did not complete all their obligations, causing delays in the completion of the transaction. The 2026 deed completes the transaction by transferring the remaining parts of the overall property. Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited, and Perfect Realty Private Limited are the sellers of the property. Manipal has also acquired all the balance development potential/floor space index (FSI)/transferable development rights (TDR) on the entire hospital land. The transaction was registered on May 6, 2026. Manipal paid stamp duty of ₹29.22 crore for the transaction. Email queries sent to Manipal Health Enterprises did not elicit any response.