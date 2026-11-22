The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s (NPPA’s) frequent use of emergency price control measures may raise questions over regulatory predictability, investments and the long-term pricing framework, according to industry executives who flagged the interventions.

The pharma pricing body recently used Paragraph 19 of the Drug (Price Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, which empowers the government to fix or revise prices in public interest under exceptional circumstances.

This year, the clause has been invoked five times for interventions ranging from a 30 per cent trade margin cap on anti-cancer drugs to a one-time 50 per cent increase in ceiling prices of cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin.

This is an increase in the clause’s usage from the last two years.

In 2024, the NPPA introduced a single Paragraph 19 intervention for upward revision in ceiling prices of 11 formulations, while prices of orthopaedic knee implants were extended in 2025.

Pharma executives say the interventions reflect an attempt to balance affordability with availability. But many have flagged the need for greater predictability, warning that repeated price controls could affect manufacturing viability and investment.