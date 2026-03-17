Many Opposition-ruled states have provisioned VB G RAM G funds: Chouhan

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that while the opposition was raising questions about where state governments will find resources to fund their 40 per cent share under the revised Viksit Bharat–G RAM G scheme, many opposition-ruled states, had already provisioned for the scheme in their respective FY27 state Budgets.

He named Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana among such states.

“You may continue staging protests in Delhi, but your own state governments have already endorsed this scheme. This clearly shows that the scheme has been accepted across the country,” Chouhan said while replying to a debate on the working of the Ministry of Rural Development. He also provided state-wise details of fund allocation for the scheme.

The minister said that the Opposition's protest against Viksit Bharat G RAM G has failed to garner any public support because the country has accepted it as a better scheme than its previous version (MGNREGA) He blamed Congress for disregarding the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and changing the scheme's name from NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) only for votes. He claimed that during the Congress regime, 600 government schemes were started in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. However, leaders like Chandra Shekhar Azad, Rani Lakshmi Bai, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were ignored.

"From 2006-07 to 2013-14, the UPA government spent ₹2,12,409 crore, while the Narendra Modi government has spent ₹8,58,346.71 crore," he said, adding that the current government allocated more funds to states compared to the UPA. Chouhan informed the House that 11 lakh complaints of fund misuse, such as fake vouchers and fake bills, under MGNREGA were taken into account while making VB G RAM G. Provisions have been made to prevent such misuse, he said. He also claimed that the Modi government hasn't discriminated against any state in the release of funds. His statement was objected to by a West Bengal MP who alleged funds were blocked for the state despite court orders.