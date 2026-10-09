Marengo Asia Hospitals partners with BAPIO Academy to train AYUSH doctors

Marengo Asia Hospitals and UK-based BAPIO Training Academy (BTA), in association with the Ministry of Ayush, on Friday announced a partnership to upgrade the clinical skills of AYUSH doctors.

Announced at the second Indo-UK Healthcare Conclave here, the partnership introduces two six-month certificate programmes — Acute Care & Emergency Support, and Lifestyle Health & Well-Being Counselling & Practice — for AYUSH graduates and postgraduates, combining structured teaching with supervised clinical training.

The first summit was held in London in May last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav said, “I am pleased to acknowledge the launch of a structured training and capacity-building programme for AYUSH doctors, being undertaken through collaboration between BAPIO Training Academy and Marengo Asia Hospitals Group.

“This initiative seeks to strengthen clinical competencies, broaden professional capabilities and create new pathways for AYUSH graduates to contribute appropriately within multidisciplinary healthcare environments.” The minister further stressed that the UK has valuable experience in developing structured systems of clinical governance, professional accountability, patient safety and healthcare quality assurance. “India, on the other hand, brings extensive clinical experience, technological innovation, a highly skilled healthcare workforce and the ability to deliver healthcare services at scale,” he said. Raajiv Singhal, founding member, group managing director and chief executive officer of Marengo Asia Hospitals, said, “The value lies in continuing to strengthen the ecosystem, share the learnings of both India and the UK, elevate the standard of care, and bring greater quality and governance so that the ultimate beneficiary is the patient.”