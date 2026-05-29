Matching international trends, media acquisitions move online in India

In a 2007 interview with Time magazine, billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch laid out an aggressive vision for the future: “We’ve got to lift our game tremendously. We’ll sell our business news and information in print, we’ll sell it to anyone who’s got a cable system, and we’ll sell it on the Web.” At the time, Murdoch was pursuing a majority stake in Dow Jones & Company, the parent firm of The Wall Street Journal and other publications.
Murdoch argued that traditional print media had become stagnant and journalism could be disseminated more effectively by leveraging satellite networks and expanding digital media platforms. Murdoch saw a technological revolution, but the public and industry insiders feared that if the Journal became a part of his empire, it would compromise its editorial integrity.
The takeover signalled an accelerating trend. Over the last few decades, corporate mergers and acquisitions have reshaped the media landscape that is increasingly focused on the internet. Data from Tracxn shows that between 2011 and 2025, as many as 1,362 media companies were bought worldwide.
Digital media companies accounted for 75.6 per cent of all purchases, while television (TV) broadcasting companies made up 13.7 per cent. Print media companies, such as newspapers, accounted for just 10.7 per cent.
The United States (US) was the biggest hotspot for deals, hosting 53.2 per cent of all global acquisitions. The United Kingdom followed at 9.3 per cent, while India made up 4.7 per cent of the total.
The trend of billionaires buying major media outlets continues. On May 20, James Murdoch, the younger son of Rupert Murdoch, bought New York magazine, Vox.com and Vox’s podcast network for more than $300 million. The buyout mirrors what happened more than a decade ago in 2013, when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post.
In India, the Adani Group has over the years acquired major news organisations like NDTV, Quintillion Business Media and news wire Indo-Asian News Service. In 2014, the Reliance network bought Network18 and its massive stable of news channels.
Paritosh Joshi, who runs Provocateur Advisory, an independent media and communications consultancy, explained that in the prevailing economic climate, even if a small media organisation generates enough revenue to defend itself against predatory capital, it remains at the mercy of shareholders.
“When faced with a hostile competitor’s bid, shareholders will inevitably weigh the current promoters’ interests against the higher payout. This dynamic drives global consolidation, forcing smaller companies to merge or buy in. At the end of the day, because advertising is the primary engine that brings in capital, scale becomes a matter of survival,” Joshi said.
India ranks third globally for media acquisitions, but the number of companies bought out is minuscule compared to the US and other rich nations. Furthermore, corporate buyouts in India almost exclusively target digital media platforms.
Global media buyouts steadily increased for a long time before slowing down recently. In 2011, there were 49 media acquisitions worldwide. That number more than doubled to 114 in 2016 and peaked at 143 in 2018. After that, global buyouts began a slow decline, dropping to 133 in 2021 and falling to just 58 in 2025.
Buying digital outlets is much easier and far less expensive than acquiring traditional media empires, says scholar Anya Schiffrin in “Media Capture: How Money, Digital Platforms, and Governments Control the News”, the book she edited.
“Thus, instead of providing a new landscape that makes media capture more difficult, digital media may have had the opposite effect: making capture less expensive and more likely and presenting even greater policy challenges for those hoping to prevent it. The extraction of vast wealth by the tech sector and the control exerted by tech platforms over news mean that concentration of media ownership is now far more likely than it formerly was,” Schiffrin said.