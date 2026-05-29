Matching international trends, media acquisitions move online in India

Globally, data on mergers and acquisitions from 2011 to 2025 shows distinct trends. Out of 1,030 total acquisitions in digital media, 51.8 per cent occurred in the US, 9.8 per cent in the UK and 5.9 per cent in India. There were 186 acquisitions in TV broadcasting: The US led with 53.2 per cent, followed by the UK at 6.5 per cent and India at 1.6 per cent. The print media sector recorded 146 acquisitions. Of these, 62.3 per cent took place in the US and 8.9 per cent in the UK, while no acquisitions were recorded in India.