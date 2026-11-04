Max Estates' Delhi, Ghaziabad projects to lift pipeline value past ₹29K cr

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Max Estates' proposed acquisition of 84.71 acres in West Delhi and joint development of 9.76 acres in Ghaziabad are jointly expected to take its gross pipeline value beyond ₹29,000 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The proposed West Delhi acquisition has an estimated gross development value (GDV) potential of ₹10,000-12,000 crore, while the Ghaziabad project is expected to generate a GDV of ₹2,500-3,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the company reported pre-sales of ₹2,092 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), nearly 14 times the year-ago figure, taking its first-half pre-sales to ₹3,184 crore.

"With collections doubling year-on-year and our operational commercial portfolio maintaining 100 per cent occupancy, we remain focused on disciplined execution and building sustainable growth across both asset classes," said Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director, Max Estates.

The company reported a 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4.68 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with ₹7.81 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, however, increased 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹52.76 crore during the quarter, against ₹48.77 crore in Q2FY26. Total income stood at ₹79.33 crore, compared with ₹74.63 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹72.17 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹63 crore in the corresponding period last year. Finance costs stood at ₹16.43 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were ₹8.21 crore.