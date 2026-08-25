MCA may cut proposed auditor cooling-off period to 1 year in Companies Bill

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prescribes a one-year cooling-off period for bank auditors. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India requires that a firm that has completed an audit of a ‘Maharatna’ — a major profit-making public sector company — will not be allowed to audit another Maharatna for four years.
The Bill was tabled in Parliament on March 23. It was referred to a joint parliamentary committee, which submitted its report on August 3, recommending various changes to the proposed legislation.
The usual ‘audit term’ for an auditor is five years, following which it can be reappointed for another five years. Non-audit services prohibited under the Act include internal audit (which is management-led), management services, investment advisory, investment banking and actuarial services, among others.