Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Industry / News / MCA may cut proposed auditor cooling-off period to 1 year in Companies Bill

MCA may cut proposed auditor cooling-off period to 1 year in Companies Bill

The ministry is also considering limiting the proposed restriction during the cooling-off period to non-audit services already listed under the Companies Act

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit
premium
Representational Image
Ruchika Chitravanshi Panaji
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expected to revise the Companies Bill to reduce the proposed cooling-off period for auditors from three years to one year after completing an audit engagement. Instead of a blanket ban on all non-audit services during the cooling-off period, the ministry is considering limiting the restriction to the list of such services already provided for in the Companies Act, according to sources.
 
These changes in the Bill follow the joint committee of Parliament's recommendations to adopt a calibrated and risk-based approach by the Centre regarding the proposed ban on non-audit services and a three-year post-audit cooling-off period. The MCA had told the committee that it would examine reducing the cooling-off period, during which the auditor cannot provide non-audit services to the same client.
 
The ministry had said that “to provide adequate flexibility while ensuring that only such services as may warrant restriction are covered, the words ‘as may be prescribed’ shall be inserted after the reference to ‘any non-audit services’.”
 
The idea behind a longer and stricter cooling-off period was to ensure auditor independence and address potential conflicts of interest.
 
The committee, however, flagged that it may unnecessarily restrict legitimate and low-risk professional services, particularly for MSMEs, and may create uncertainty regarding the services intended to be covered by the restriction.
 
The House panel had said that a three-year cooling-off period for auditors would be onerous, especially in cases involving group companies, joint audits, mid-term resignation or non-reappointment of auditors. Currently, the law has no cooling-off period.
 
However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prescribes a one-year cooling-off period for bank auditors. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India requires that a firm that has completed an audit of a ‘Maharatna’ — a major profit-making public sector company — will not be allowed to audit another Maharatna for four years.
 
The Bill was tabled in Parliament on March 23. It was referred to a joint parliamentary committee, which submitted its report on August 3, recommending various changes to the proposed legislation.
 
The usual ‘audit term’ for an auditor is five years, following which it can be reappointed for another five years. Non-audit services prohibited under the Act include internal audit (which is management-led), management services, investment advisory, investment banking and actuarial services, among others.
 
While industry representatives argue that there are safeguards in place to address auditor independence risks — such as oversight by audit committees and restrictions under Section 144 of the Companies Act — inspections by the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the regulator, have found conflicts of interest to be a major problem.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC asks FSSAI not to cancel ITC's licence over '100%' claims

Puravankara signs JDA for Bengaluru project with ₹1,100 crore GDV

HoABL, Nitco tie up for ₹4,500 crore Alibaug real estate project

Natco Pharma to invest $14 mn in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc

Tata Communications, Tata Motors partner to launch 5G-powered Sierra.ev

Topics :MCAcompanies law

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

Next Story