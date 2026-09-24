Medtech firms, hospitals back TMR amid medical device mark-up debate

He added that the price of any non-scheduled medical device is regulated by the central government, with only up to a 10 per cent price increase permitted in a year.
Industry executives added that the difference between procurement prices and patient billing prices cannot automatically be attributed to hospital profits, as procurement costs can vary depending on the size of the hospital and whether products are purchased directly from manufacturers, wholesalers or retailers.
“A 1,000-bed hospital and a 50-bed hospital may procure the same product at different prices, depending on their scale and procurement volumes. Hospitals also incur substantial costs related to clinical manpower, infrastructure, technology, quality and patient safety,” Khetarpal said.