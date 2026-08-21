Meesho expects to create 1 million seasonal jobs during festive season

Ecommerce marketplace Meesho expects to create over 1 million seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem to meet the surge in demand during the upcoming festive season.

The projected employment generation includes approximately 650,000 jobs across its seller network and about 375,000 roles across its logistics operations.

"The festive season is an important period for businesses across our ecosystem to scale up and prepare for increased demand.

"This year, we expect to enable over 1 million seasonal job opportunities... Nearly 130,000 sellers are expected to hire seasonal workers across packaging, manufacturing, production, warehousing and inventory management, as they build inventory, launch new products and expand their festive collections," Meesho said in a statement on Friday.