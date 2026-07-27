Mega infra projects worth ₹47,600 crore to take wings in Uttar Pradesh

With Uttar Pradesh accounting for over 50 per cent of India's total expressway network, the four new expressway projects totaling over ₹ 47,600 crore approved by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet aims to strengthen the state's infrastructure. The four infrastructure projects include a green field expressway, two link expressways, and an expressway spur link.

The Yogi Cabinet also approved the final Request for Proposal (RfP) document for two Greenfield Link expressways -- one connecting the 302-kilometre (km) Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the 340 km Purvanchal Expressway -- and another connecting the 594 km Ganga Expressway. The other two approved projects include the alignment of the Vindhya Expressway and the Vindhya-Purvanchal spur link.

A 51 km six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Greenfield Link Expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway will be constructed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model at an estimated cost of ₹4,775 crore. Similarly, a 91 km six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Greenfield Link Expressway will be constructed at a cost of ₹7,488 crore to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad. The tender process for the selection of developers for both the projects will commence soon. The selected agencies will be required to complete the construction work within 36 months and will be responsible for maintaining the expressways for five years thereafter.