M&A emerges as core growth strategy for India Inc as deals double: Crisil

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are becoming a core growth strategy for India Inc, with annual deal volumes more than doubling since fiscal 2017, Crisil Ratings said in its analysis on Wednesday. Stronger balance sheets, lower leverage and more prudent funding have also improved companies’ ability to pursue acquisitions.

The report covered about 600 M&A deals worth more than Rs 500 crore across 20 sectors, excluding financial services, infrastructure, private equity-led and inbound transactions.

The analysis, presented at the first Crisil Ratings India Inc Summit, found that companies are increasingly looking at inorganic growth to expand scale, enter new markets, and acquire capabilities that could take longer to develop organically.

Balance sheets strengthen Crisil Ratings said India Inc has strengthened its financial position despite a series of disruptions over the past decade. Median net debt-to-Ebitda for companies rated by Crisil Ratings was estimated at about 1.3 times in fiscal 2026, compared with 2.4 times in fiscal 2017. Crisil also said that capex intensity declined from 0.6 times in fiscal 2017 to an estimated 0.5 times in fiscal 2026. Equity raised during fiscal 2021-26 was four times the amount raised during fiscal 2015-20, with a greater share of equity being used for debt repayment rather than growth capex. “Indian corporates are increasingly using M&As to accelerate growth, expand market access and acquire capabilities that would take years to build organically. This is reflected in annual deal volumes, which have more than doubled since fiscal 2017,” said Subodh Rai, managing director, Crisil Ratings.

The report said companies have also been more selective about organic growth investments amid geopolitical uncertainties and demand-related risks, while healthy capacity utilisation and lower leverage have preserved balance-sheet flexibility. Scale and market expansion drive deals The presentation found that consolidation accounted for 36 per cent of the strategic rationale for deals, followed by capability acquisition at 18 per cent, market expansion at 17 per cent and vertical integration at 13 per cent. Pharma and healthcare, enterprise technology, artificial intelligence and consumer businesses are using acquisitions to bridge technology, talent, and intellectual property gaps. Cement and metals are using acquisitions for consolidation, with build times reduced from four-six years to one-three years, according to Crisil Ratings.

Debt funding remains limited Companies have increasingly relied on funding structures that limit the impact of acquisitions on leverage. Debt accounted for 29 per cent of M&A funding in fiscal 2024-26, compared with 46 per cent in fiscal 2009-11, according to the Crisil Ratings presentation. The ratings agency said scale-led deals have offered faster execution and paybacks, while capability-led acquisitions have helped companies address technology and talent gaps. Two in three deals met expectations Crisil Ratings reviewed about 100 debt-funded acquisitions involving 50 rated acquirers over the 10 fiscals ended March 31, 2025. Two in three deals broadly met expectations, while about one-third delivered weaker business outcomes.

“Our review of 100 large debt-funded deals shows two in three deals broadly met our expectations. Successful ones delivered 20-80 per cent scale expansion within one-two years, widened geographic reach and improved margins from the second year as synergies materialised,” Rai said. Integration challenges accounted for about half of the weaker outcomes, while regulatory delays and cross-border execution issues each contributed to roughly one-fifth of cases. Most acquirers retain credit strength About three-fourths of ratings were reaffirmed or upgraded after acquisitions, while 25 per cent were downgraded, the Crisil Ratings analysis found. Around 60 per cent of acquirers deleveraged on or ahead of plan within two years.