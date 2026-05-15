MHI extends REPM scheme tender deadline to attract more global bidders

Rare earth permanent magnets are high-strength magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace systems, defence equipment, and advanced electronics. The scheme specifically targets manufacturing of sintered NdFeB magnets, which are made using neodymium and praseodymium rare earth elements and are among the most powerful commercially used magnets globally.
The MHI said the scheme is aimed at creating a complete domestic manufacturing chain “from NdPr oxide to finished magnets in India”, which is expected to reduce dependence on imports in a sector currently dominated by overseas suppliers, especially China.
The total financial outlay of the scheme is ₹7,280 crore, including ₹750 crore as capital subsidy and ₹6,450 crore as sales-linked incentives for manufacturers.