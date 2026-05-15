MHI extends REPM scheme tender deadline to attract more global bidders

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Friday extended the deadline for submission of bids under the ₹7,280-crore Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) manufacturing scheme by a month, from May 28 to June 29, following requests from multiple stakeholders and in a step aimed at attracting wider participation in the global tender process.

“The Bid Due Date has been extended from May 28 to June 29, while the opening of Technical Bids has been rescheduled from May 29 to June 30 to facilitate wider participation and provide additional time for stakeholders in the bidding process,” the ministry said in a statement.