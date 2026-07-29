MHI holds pre-bid meeting for final 10 GWh ACC battery PLI allocation

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Wednesday held a pre-bid conference for companies interested in setting up 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing capacity under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, marking the next step in allocating the final tranche of battery manufacturing incentives.

ACCs are advanced rechargeable battery cells used in electric vehicles and large energy storage systems. The 10 GWh capacity being tendered this time is meant specifically for grid-scale stationary storage — large battery systems that store electricity generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind and supply it to the grid when required.

The conference, held at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, was attended by 29 prospective bidders, representatives from industry associations, and officials from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and the Ministry of Power, MHI said in a statement. The tender is part of the government's ₹18,100-crore ACC PLI scheme, approved in 2021 to establish domestic battery manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. While earlier bidding rounds allocated 40 GWh of manufacturing capacity, the government decided earlier this year that the remaining 10 GWh would be reserved exclusively for batteries meant for grid-scale energy storage as India expands renewable energy capacity.

During the conference, ministry officials explained the scope of the global tender and responded to queries from prospective bidders. Companies can submit additional questions by August 20, the ministry said. "The MHI successfully conducted a pre-bid conference at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, for the global tender for the selection of manufacturers for setting up 10 GWh of ACC manufacturing capacity for grid-scale stationary storage applications under the PLI scheme," the ministry said. The ministry said the initiative is aimed at "promoting domestic manufacturing of ACC, enhancing energy security, and supporting the deployment of grid-scale energy storage systems for renewable energy integration".