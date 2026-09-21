Home / Industry / News / Microsoft launches 4th India cloud region in Hyderabad to boost AI capacity

Microsoft launches 4th India cloud region in Hyderabad to boost AI capacity

The Hyderabad facility uses effectively zero water for cooling, relying on air-cooled chillers instead of traditional water-based systems

Microsoft
The expansion comes at a time of rapid digital growth in the country | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Microsoft on Monday formally launched its fourth India cloud region, in Hyderabad, as part of its $20.5 billion investment commitment to the country's digital and AI infrastructure.

The India South Central region, which became generally available on August 6, joins the company's existing regions in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai.

The Hyderabad facility uses effectively zero water for cooling, relying on air-cooled chillers instead of traditional water-based systems, Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said.

He noted that the country has about 2 GW of data centre capacity, which is set to rise to 6-7 GW by 2035, with over $100 billion in investments already committed.

India would emerge as an AI infrastructure hub not just for itself but for Asia and the Global South, Chandok said.

In a video message, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said the new region would give organisations in India, and more broadly Asia, more capacity, greater resilience and more choice.

The expansion comes at a time of rapid digital growth in the country.

According to data from research firm IDC, India's public cloud services spending is forecast to reach $45.7 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 22.2 per cent, with AI spending expected to grow at double that pace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starbucks signs pact with TN govt to set up GCC in Chennai, create 800 jobs

India's solar boom faces a new test as rising costs squeeze returns

Premier Energies commissions largest solar cell plant, capacity at 10.6 GW

SC says CBDT circular not binding in courts, rejects Section 80HHC claim

Principal employer not liable for gratuity of contractual workers: SC

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft IndiaCloud computingData centre

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Next Story