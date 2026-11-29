China’s export controls have exposed vulnerabilities in global rare-earth permanent magnet supply chains, prompting India to reduce its dependence on imports. Against this backdrop, family-owned Midwest Energy is preparing to begin commercial sales from its first 500-tonne manufacturing facility in January 2027, while planning to scale up its annual capacity to 5,500 tonnes by 2029.

Part of the Hyderabad-headquartered Midwest Business House, the company has commissioned its first facility at Bollaram in Telangana, built at an investment of ₹250 crore. It is now planning two more facilities — a 1,500-tonne plant in Telangana and a 3,500-tonne facility in Maharashtra — which would add 5,000 tonnes a year to its existing capacity, Chief Executive Officer Soumya K told Business Standard in an interview.

To address this dependence, the Centre approved a ₹7,280 crore incentive scheme in November 2025 to create 6,000 tonnes per annum of integrated domestic manufacturing capacity. It has also announced dedicated rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

India’s vulnerability in this segment was underscored in April 2025, when China imposed export controls on several medium and heavy rare-earth products. The Indian government subsequently acknowledged that the restrictions had created supply chain bottlenecks affecting domestic industries. India continues to import all its sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet requirements because of gaps in domestic industrial-scale capacity to convert rare-earth oxides into metals, alloys, and finished magnets.

The planned expansion would position Midwest as a prospective major domestic manufacturer of these strategically important magnets, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines, industrial equipment, electronics, aerospace, and defence systems.

The company’s first facility, at Bollaram in Telangana, has an annual capacity of 500 tonnes and was commissioned in November this year. Commercial sales are targeted to begin in January 2027.

At the notified incentive rate of ₹505.05 per kilogram, eligible annual sales of 1,200 tonnes would translate into incentives of around ₹60.6 crore. The project is also eligible for a capital subsidy of up to ₹150 crore, Soumya K said.

Midwest has secured an allocation of 1,200 tonnes per annum under the scheme, equivalent to one-fifth of the targeted national manufacturing capacity. The scheme gives manufacturers two years to establish their facilities, followed by five years of sales-linked incentives.

Together, the three facilities would give the group a planned annual magnet manufacturing capacity of 5,500 tonnes by 2029, compared with 500 tonnes at its commissioned Bollaram plant.

The larger expansion is planned at Butibori in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, where Midwest proposes to set up a 3,500-tonne facility focused on high-grade magnets. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has allotted land for the project, with commercial operations targeted for January 2029. The investment requirement and financing structure for this facility are yet to be finalised.

The next phase involves a 1,500-tonne integrated plant at Boothpur in Telangana, which will convert rare-earth oxides into finished magnets. Commercial operations at the facility are targeted for January 2028. The company has earmarked around ₹1,100 crore for the project.

The first two manufacturing phases — the 500-tonne Bollaram facility and the proposed 1,500-tonne Boothpur plant — entail a combined investment of around ₹1,350 crore. Of this, ₹450 crore has been deployed, Soumya K said.

The entire ₹250 crore investment in the Bollaram facility has been mobilised, and its funding has been closed. At Boothpur, around ₹200 crore has been marshalled, with financing nearing closure.