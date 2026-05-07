Mindspace Reit raises Rs 500 crore through 10-year NCD issuance

So far, including this transaction, Mindspace Reit, including its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), has cumulatively raised approximately ₹16,400 crore through capital market instruments, including NCDs, Commercial Papers (CPs), Green Bond, and Sustainability Linked Bonds (SLBs). Mindspace REIT's debt investor base spans across mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, etc.

Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindspace Reit, said, "We manage a Reit where income is stable, long-term, and predictable, and our borrowing strategy reflects the same discipline. We are happy to have one of India's leading life insurance companies commit capital to us for 10 years, signalling the trust and interest in our papers. We are committed to long-term value creation through strong operating performance, judicious capital allocation and cost optimisation strategies.”