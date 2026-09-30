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Mines ministry to auction two offshore mineral blocks in Andaman Sea

Two Andaman Sea blocks will be offered for composite licence as the government seeks to attract investment, boost exploration and strengthen long-term mineral security

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The auction will comprise two offshore mineral blocks in the Andaman Sea region, which will be offered for a composite licence (Representative Image)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
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The Ministry of Mines will launch the auction of offshore mineral blocks on Thursday in an attempt to unlock India’s offshore mineral potential and strengthen the country’s long-term mineral resource security.
 
The auction will comprise two offshore mineral blocks in the Andaman Sea region, which will be offered for a composite licence. “It is expected to encourage systematic exploration, attract investment and promote the adoption of advanced technologies for offshore mineral exploration and development,” the Mines Ministry said in a statement.
 
Offshore mineral resources are important in the context of technological advancement, clean energy transition and resilient supply chains. Minerals such as cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper and rare earth elements are important inputs for electric mobility, renewable energy systems, advanced electronics and strategic industries.
 
“Development of domestic offshore mineral resources can therefore contribute to India’s objectives of self-reliance, resource security and sustainable economic growth,” the statement said.
 
The auction will be conducted under the provisions of the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, and the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024.
 
Following amendments to the OAMDR Act in 2023, the Ministry of Mines has been empowered to auction offshore mineral blocks, enabling transparent and competitive allocation of offshore mineral resources.
 
The government expects “greater private sector participation and technological innovation in an emerging area with significant potential for meeting future industrial and strategic requirements.”
 
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Topics :mines ministryOffshore mineralmineral auction

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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