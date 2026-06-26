Mini-economy: Little shoppers become Indian apparel's biggest growth story

Similarly, homegrown companies are also betting on the segment. Pune-based Peppermint Kids, which operates through more than 1,200 outlets, reported annual growth of 12-15 per cent over the past two to three years. The company is even more bullish about the future, projecting annual growth of about 20-25 per cent over the next five years. Ashish Katariya, CEO of Peppermint Kids, said, “Most of this growth will be driven by new category expansion and the launch of direct-to-consumer or omnichannel-led exclusive brand outlets across various geographies.”