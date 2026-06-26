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Mini-economy: Little shoppers become Indian apparel's biggest growth story

Country's youngest consumers are reshaping wardrobes as brands expand kidswear offerings to capture rising demand

Shopping, kids shopping
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For Indian retail chain Shoppers Stop, kidswear has emerged as one of its strongest-performing categories.
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 12:53 AM IST
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Changing parenting choices and rising aspirations are turning kidswear into one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s apparel market, pushing brands to diversify offerings and strengthen inventory. Kidswear is increasingly becoming a lifestyle-led consumption category. The trend is driven by rising disposable incomes, premiumisation, growing fashion awareness among parents, and children having a greater influence on buying decisions.
 
Industry players observed that the segment is expanding across categories — casualwear, ethnicwear, activewear, and licensed merchandise — while creating opportunities for both established players and regional brands.
 
According to the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), the Indian kidswear market was valued at around ₹2 trillion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 per cent between 2024 and 2029. This reflects a rapidly expanding trend, surpassing the expected growth in menswear at 8.4 per cent and womenswear at 8.9 per cent.
 
“Kidswear is the fastest-growing segment within apparel,” said Rahul Mehta, chief mentor, CMAI. “While organised retail is gaining share as incomes and aspirations rise, the category remains largely controlled by Indian labels rather than large international brands.”
 
For Indian retail chain Shoppers Stop, kidswear has emerged as one of its strongest-performing categories. The retailer views young families as a key consumer group and is investing accordingly. The company recently launched Fratini Girl, a private-label girlswear brand targeted at children aged 4 to 14 years, similar to its existing boyswear private label Stop.
 
Kavindra Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shoppers Stop, said, “We have integrated dedicated kids’ play zones and gaming areas within stores to create a family-friendly shopping experience and encourage longer visits.” Mishra also said demand remains robust across metros and smaller cities, and each of the nine stores the company plans to open this year will feature dedicated kidswear sections.
 
Italian fashion brand United Colors of Benetton is also doubling down on the category. Under the brand, kidswear already contributes nearly 30 per cent of sales at the company’s family-focused stores in India. “We have consistently maintained a leadership position in the category, with Benetton Kids remaining one of the most preferred brands across online marketplaces, as well as multi-brand and large-format retail environments,” said a spokesperson for Benetton India.
 
Benetton is also looking beyond major metropolitan centres. The company plans to deepen its presence across Tier-I and Tier-II markets while evaluating emerging consumption hubs where demand for branded kidswear is growing.
 
Similarly, homegrown companies are also betting on the segment. Pune-based Peppermint Kids, which operates through more than 1,200 outlets, reported annual growth of 12-15 per cent over the past two to three years. The company is even more bullish about the future, projecting annual growth of about 20-25 per cent over the next five years. Ashish Katariya, CEO of Peppermint Kids, said, “Most of this growth will be driven by new category expansion and the launch of direct-to-consumer or omnichannel-led exclusive brand outlets across various geographies.”
 
For the brand, while Tier-I cities continue to contribute the largest share of business, sales growth in Tier-II and Tier-III markets is outpacing that of larger cities, supported by rising purchasing power and greater organised retail penetration.
 
Maharashtra-headquartered Romano Apparels-owned brand Little Kangaroos has recorded healthy double-digit growth in recent years. Arun Lalwani, director, Romano Apparels, said the company currently operates seven exclusive brand outlets, has a presence in more than 650 multi-brand outlets across India, and sells through platforms such as FirstCry.
 
Yet, despite its growth prospects, kidswear remains a challenging space to crack. CMAI points out that the segment requires managing 10-12 size variations compared with a much smaller size matrix in adult apparel.
 
The market is also highly fragmented. Regional brands often outperform national labels because they cater to local tastes and preferences. According to CMAI, organised players account for roughly 30 per cent of the market, while regional and micro, small, and medium enterprise-led brands command nearly 70 per cent.
 
   

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Topics :ApparelIndustry NewsTrends

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 12:53 AM IST

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