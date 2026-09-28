Mining and construction equipment industry to grow 8-10% in FY27: Icra

India’s mining and construction equipment (MCE) industry is expected to see an 8-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) recovery in volumes to 1.50 lakh units in 2026-27, after a 2 per cent decline in the previous financial year, rating agency Icra said on Monday. However, higher input and logistics costs are expected to weigh on operating margins of large MCE players.

Operating margins for Icra’s sample of 14 large MCE players are projected to moderate by around 100-150 basis points to 6-8 per cent in 2026-27, from 8.4 per cent in 2025-26. The pressure is expected to come from higher steel prices, elevated logistics costs and rising costs of imported components amid rupee depreciation, Icra said. “Stiff competition and limited pricing flexibility could constrain the pass-through of this cost inflation,” it said.

The recovery in the industry is already visible, with domestic volumes rising 14 per cent YoY and exports increasing 34 per cent YoY in the first five months of the current financial year. Local sales account for more than 80 per cent of volumes, while roughly 85-90 per cent of equipment purchased is financed, according to Icra. The turnaround has been led primarily by the earthmoving segment, with backhoe loaders (BHL) and crawler excavators together accounting for more than 90 per cent of sales. BHL volumes rose 11 per cent YoY in the first five months of the current financial year, driven by improved project execution and higher infrastructure spending.

Excavator volumes, meanwhile, rose 4 per cent in 2025-26 and a further 17 per cent YoY in the current financial year, supported by sustained mining activity and increasing adoption of specialised equipment, including mini excavators. Other segments have shown mixed trends. Material handling equipment volumes declined 10 per cent in 2025-26 but rebounded 40 per cent YoY in the first five months of the current financial year, backed by demand for pick-and-carry cranes. Road equipment volumes, however, declined 5 per cent in 2025-26 and a further 4 per cent YoY in the current financial year amid subdued project awarding by the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Government capital expenditure surged nearly 30 per cent in the first four months of the current financial year, while MCE retail registrations turned positive in July 2026. Icra expects momentum to build through the year, supported by the government’s ₹12.2 trillion capital expenditure push, higher allocations for the Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, greater infrastructure funding for states and the proposed Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) to deepen domestic manufacturing and localisation. Exports have also emerged as a key growth driver for the industry. They rose 30 per cent YoY in 2025-26 and a further 34 per cent in the first five months of the current financial year, supported by improved emission compliance, cost competitiveness and OEM-led diversification.

Export volumes’ share nearly doubled to around 17 per cent during the period, up from around 9 per cent in 2024-25. Earthmoving equipment accounted for around 75 per cent of exports, led by backhoe loaders, crawler excavators and skid steer loaders. The US remained the largest export destination, accounting for around 15 per cent of exports, followed by Africa at 7 per cent, Saudi Arabia at 5 per cent and the UAE at 4 per cent. Shipments to the US have started recovering after tariff moderation, while free trade agreements with the UK, EU, Australia, New Zealand and the UAE are expected to open additional opportunities.