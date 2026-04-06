Mixed Q4 seen for top realty players amid launch delays, softer sentiment

Sumit Kumar, real estate research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, said: “Most of the listed developers have a very large project completion pipeline in the near term, given the significant launches they had over FY22-24. Hence, there should be a healthy uptick in topline for the listed universe. However, if the geopolitical uncertainty persists for a prolonged period, there is a reasonable risk to profitability on account of the rising cost of the construction material basket.”