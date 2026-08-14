MMDR amendment sparks revenue fears, Odisha may lose over ₹1 trn dues

The potential loss is not restricted to future collections alone; it also raises questions about whether the states will be able to realise retrospective dues arising from the apex court’s landmark judgment on mineral taxation. The nine-judge Constitution Bench had held on July 25, 2024, that states have the power to tax mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands and that royalty paid under the MMDR Act is not itself a tax. The judgment significantly strengthened the fiscal position of mineral-rich states.