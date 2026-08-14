MMDR amendment sparks revenue fears, Odisha may lose over ₹1 trn dues

"However, the dues stand lapsed according to the MMDR (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Besides, the states will have to take the prior permission of the Centre if they want to levy any tax on mineral-bearing land. This has been done to maintain uniformity in taxation," he told Business Standard.
Odisha's own revenue is estimated at Rs 1.41 trillion for 2026-27, including Rs 70,000 crore of own tax revenue and Rs 71,000 crore of non-tax revenue. Mining royalties and auctions contribute an estimated Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 55,000 crore to non-tax revenue annually, which is around 35-40 per cent of the state's total own revenue. With the Central transfer of around Rs 1.07 trillion, the total revenue receipt stands at Rs 2.48 trillion. However, mining proceeds contribute around 21 per cent to the overall state revenue pool.