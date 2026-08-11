MMDR Bill can cut legacy mineral levy risks, boost mine economics: NMDC

Further, in line with its July judgment, on August 14, 2024, a Supreme Court order said states could impose or renew taxes on mineral rights and land. However, such tax demands will apply only to transactions from April 1, 2005, onwards. The court allowed mining companies to pay the dues in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, and waived interest and penalties on dues relating to the period before July 25, 2024.
The official said the proposed amendments sought to establish a legislative framework following the evolving legal position and would make it easier for mining companies to incorporate such obligations into project economics. He said NMDC did not foresee any significant adverse implications from the proposed framework and viewed the move towards a defined and consistent regime as positive for long-term investment in mineral development.