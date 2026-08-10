MMDR Bill may ease retrospective tax burden on miners, steelmakers

The government on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill seeking to restrict states’ powers to impose taxes, cess and other levies on mineral rights, a move that industry executives and tax experts said could provide relief to mining companies and downstream users from retrospective liabilities and bring greater certainty to the sector.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, moved by Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, proposes to regulate state taxation of mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands through “conditions or restrictions” prescribed by the Centre.

The Bill proposes to bring “mineral-bearing lands” under the Union’s regulatory framework. It defines “mineral-bearing land” as land having mineral contents in accordance with parameters prescribed by the central government.

It further provides that any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times.

The Bill also proposes to empower the Centre to frame rules prescribing these conditions and restrictions by amending Section 13 of the MMDR Act.

A key provision is the proposed insertion of Section 9D into the MMDR Act. Under it a state government will not be allowed to impose a tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty payable or otherwise, except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the Centre.

The court also held that the existing MMDR Act had not imposed limits on those powers, although Parliament could do so through a law relating to mineral development.

On 25 July, 2024, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India held that royalty was not a tax and that states had the powers to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List of the Constitution.

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s landmark 2024 judgment on states’ powers to tax mineral rights and the potential retrospective liabilities arising from it.

However, states will not have to refund amounts already deposited with or recovered by them.

The retrospective liability had raised concern among mining companies and mineral-consuming industries over the potential impact on costs and balance sheets.

Further, on August 14, 2024, a Supreme Court order said states could impose or renew taxes on mineral rights and land in line with its July judgment. However, such tax demands would apply only to transactions from April 1, 2005, onwards. The court allowed mining companies to pay the dues in instalments over 12 years from April 1, 2026, and waived interest and penalties on dues relating to the period before July 25, 2024.

The judgment overturned the legal position stemming from the Supreme Court’s 1989 India Cement judgment, which had treated royalty as a tax.

“Odisha had imposed a cess of nearly 12 per cent of the average sale price, while Jharkhand’s cess was around ₹450 per tonne for coal and ₹600 per tonne for iron ore,” he said.

“The proposed changes could provide relief not only to mining companies but also to downstream users such as steelmakers,” a senior steel sector executive told Business Standard, adding that mining companies can pass such statutory liabilities on to consumers, particularly under contracts that allow recovery of future government-imposed levies.

Of the ₹1,436 crore increase in Coal India’s other expenses during Q1FY27, ₹1,246 crore, or about 87 per cent, was attributable to higher rates and taxes, according to the company’s first-quarter investor presentation.

The issue has also been flagged by steel public-sector units.

Last month, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Panda said iron ore, the primary raw material for steelmaking, could become more expensive because of the overall incidence of taxes and royalty imposed by state governments.