MMDR Bill may ease retrospective tax burden on miners, steelmakers

Experts say the proposed amendment centralises fiscal control and provides uniform economic conditions for mining across India.
“It insulates mining corporations and central public-sector undertakings from historical arrears in the form of state-specific taxes and levies,” said Rajib Maitra, partner and sector leader, Deloitte South Asia, said.
He added the proposed framework was designed to reduce fiscal uncertainty and retrospective liability risks for mining companies by centralising fiscal regulation and mitigating pending tax and levy-related liabilities.
Sidhartha Jain, tax partner, EY India, said after the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment, additional state levies and demands raised concern regarding fiscal burden, legacy liabilities, litigation, and uncertainty for the mining sector. “The amendment appears to address some of these issues by invalidating past levies that have neither been deposited nor recovered, protecting amounts already collected from refund claims, and providing a framework for future state taxation,” Jain said.