Govt may seek to tighten grip over mineral-bearing land with MMDR Bill

To restrict states’ jurisdiction on mines and minerals, the Centre on Monday is likely to introduce a Bill in Parliament.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to be moved by Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, seeks to restrict the ability of state governments to impose taxes, cess, and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

It thus proposes to bring the regulation of “mineral-bearing lands” under the Union’s control.

The existing provision of the MMDR Act says that the Union should take under its control the regulation of mines and development of minerals. The Bill proposes to expand this to include mineral-bearing lands. It defines “mineral-bearing land” as land having mineral contents in accordance with parameters prescribed by the central government.

Another significant provision deals with levies imposed before the amendment comes into force. Any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before commencement of the amended law will be deemed invalid at all material times.

The Bill also proposes to empower the Centre to frame rules prescribing these conditions and restrictions by amending Section 13 of the MMDR Act.

The key provision is the proposed insertion of Section 9D into the MMDR Act. Under this provision, a state government would not be allowed to impose a tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty payable or otherwise, except in accordance with conditions or restrictions prescribed by the central government.

However, states will not have to refund any such tax, cess or levy that had already been deposited with or recovered by them before commencement of the amendment.

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of a long-running constitutional dispute over the power to tax mineral rights.

In July 2024, a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Mineral Area Development Authority versus Steel Authority of India held that royalty was not a tax and states had the powers to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the State List (of the Constitution).