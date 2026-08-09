Govt may seek to tighten grip over mineral-bearing land with MMDR Bill
The proposed law would restrict state taxes and cesses on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land while invalidating levies that have not yet been collectedSaket Kumar
The proposed law would restrict state taxes and cesses on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land while invalidating levies that have not yet been collectedSaket Kumar
New Mines Bill: Possible proposals
- Under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Bill, 2026, states may need the Centre’s approval to impose taxes, cesses and levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land
- Unrecovered taxes and cesses imposed before the law takes effect would be deemed invalid
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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 7:22 PM IST