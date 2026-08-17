MMDR Bill tweak: NMDC flags ₹15,786 crore Karnataka tax exposure

NMDC’s disclosure assumes significance following Parliament’s passage of the MMDR Amendment Bill, which seeks to restrict state governments from imposing taxes, cess and other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands except in accordance with “conditions or restrictions” prescribed by the Centre.

The proposed amendment further provides that any such tax, cess or levy that has not been deposited with or recovered by the state government before the amended law comes into force would be deemed invalid at all material times. Amounts already recovered by states, however, would not have to be refunded.