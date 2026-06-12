Mobile phone sales by volume plunge 30-35% in May as prices keep rising

The key reason is continuing increase in prices M-o-M — average price of smartphones has gone up by 20 per cent between January and May, over and above the increase last year, according to Counterpoint.

Kailash Lakhyani, founder chairman of the All India Mobile Retailers Association, which has over 150,000 mobile retailers as its members, said: “The feedback we have received from retailers is that they have seen a 30-35 per cent drop in volume sales in May. And, the trend is continuing in June as many companies have again raised prices this month. That is a worrying position to be in, especially as many phone companies are now also lowering margins of retailers by 1-2 per cent in order to reduce the hike.”